Cabarrus school pulls worksheet asking students to label ‘fat’ kids

Officials with the Cabarrus County Schools apologized this week after a parent raised concerns that a question on their child’s class assignment was offensive.
The question appeared on a worksheet for a kindergarten class at A T Allen Elementary School, and asked students to identify which children in a picture were “fat.”
The worksheet was offensive to a parent, who said it fueled the possibility of bullying and low self-esteem, according to WSOC.
Ronnye Boone, a district spokesperson, confirmed the question appeared on a worksheet, and a parent raised concerns about it over the weekend.
Officials with the school district spoke with the parent on Monday, Boone said.
In a statement, the school district said the worksheet contained insensitive language and references. The assignment wasn’t created by the district or school, but came from an outside source used to “assist students with reading,” according to the district’s statement.
The district has pulled the worksheet, according to the statement.
“We will continue to work with our instructional staff to review older content that has not been refreshed in recent years and exclude content that may be offensive,” the statement said. “We apologize for the oversight on this particular item.”
