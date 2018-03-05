Students enjoyed a January snow day on the slope behind Mallard Creek Elementary School.
Education

CMS families get their spring break back as superintendent cancels snow makeup day

By Ann Doss Helms

ahelms@charlotteobserver.com

March 05, 2018 03:05 PM

Spring break is back.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools won’t use March 29, the first day of spring break, as a snow makeup day, Superintendent Clayton Wilcox announced Monday.

CMS can meet the required time without the makeup day, but Wilcox had scheduled three makeup days after a January snowstorm closed school for three days. District officials said they wanted to have all three days on the books in case more winter weather hit.

Students have already made up two days.

March 29 now goes back to being a teacher work day, with break running through April 6.

Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms

