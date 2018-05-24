Charlotte Observer Seniors of the Year 2018







Each school in the Charlotte region nominated a Senior of the Year candidate to be considered for a $1,000 scholarship in the All-Star Scholars program.

An in-house Observer panel selected finalists based on their resumes and essays. Two panels of judges interviewed finalists and chose the scholarship winners.

Ahlina Archibald

Cox Mill High

College:Undecided

Parents: Keith and LaTonya Archibald

Highlight: “In my senior year, I have successfully created and implemented a mobile library into a school without a formal library for my Gold Award project.”

Memento:“Although this St. Kitts compass keychain doesn’t work, it reminds me that I’m loved worldwide.”

Lanitta Berry

Rocky River High School

College: UNC Charlotte

Highlight: “Being junior marshal, co-chair of SAYSO INC. BOD, and first recipient of ACAP scholarship.”

Memento: “This photo album symbolizes all of my everyday hard work, scholastic achievement and community outreach.”

Muskan Bhadauria

Nation Ford High School (York, S.C.)

College: Columbia University or Johns Hopkins University

Parents: Raj and Pramita Bhadauria

Highlight: “I had the opportunity to go to Europe through my school with my two favorite social studies teachers to see historical landmarks and art pieces.”

Memento: “Arts catalogue - I helped create this for an internship, opening the door to my passion for art.”

Jade Carpenter

West Lincoln High School

College: UNC Chapel Hill

Parents: Jimmy and Lisa Carpenter

Highlight: “One of my favorite activities in high school was being a member of the City of Lincolnton Student Advisory Council and volunteering in my community.”

Memento: “This piano belonged to my great-grandmother. It’s significant because I played piano for nine years.”

Bré Anna Clinkscales





Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

College: Duke University

Parents: David Clinkscales and Tomeka Clinkscales

Highlight: “Being the valedictorian of my class and serving as the president of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Key Club.”

Memento: “My first published poem - I published it during my sophomore year of high school!”

Dakota Douglas

Porter Ridge High School (Union)

College: Duke University

Parents: Malcolm and Kristi Douglas

Highlight: “Becoming co-president of the Sandbox Youth Council inspired me to become a pediatric oncologist, and gave me a heart for people affected by health disparities.”

Memento: “”This trumpet’s seen seven years of concerts, jazz clinics, competitions and even marched down Disney’s Main Street!”

William Exson

Cannon School (Cabarrus)

College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Parents: Edward and Laurie Exson

Highlight: “Going to a science conference was my highlight. The seminars sparked my interests in engineering and demonstrated how science and technology could improve countless lives.”

Memento: “Receiving the Community Builder Award is a testament for my passion in bringing groups together.”

Talyn Fan

Northwest School of the Arts

College: Emory University

Parents: Michael and Baoding Fan

Highlight: “I was so proud to watch the production of "The Beast of Byronte," a one-act play that I wrote, at my school’s Dionysia play festival.”

Memento: “I made this giant d20 for a geometry project at Piedmont IB Middle School.”

Audrey Frye

Hickory Grove Christian School

College: UNC Chapel Hill

Parents: Mitchell and Bethany Frye

Highlight: “After founding and leading the American Sign Language club at my school, I successfully petitioned my headmaster to offer an ASL course for credit.”

Memento: “Governor’s School - no, it’s not regular school. It’s students teaching each other what it means to be human.”

Jake Gossett

South Mecklenburg High School

College: UNC Chapel Hill

Parents: Jack and Jennifer Gossett

Highlight: “Competing in a local trivia night with my friends against teams twice our age, putting our varied areas of expertise to good use every Thursday.”

Memento: “My grandfather’s army cap - it reminds me of the kind of man I want to be.”

Faith Gowen

Renaissance School of Arts & Technology at Olympic High School

College: Duke University

Parents: James Gowen, Jr. and Andrea Gowen

Highlight: “Winning the National Center for Women in Information Technology National Award for Aspirations in Computing. I'm also a part of several honor societies and serve as a math and reading tutor.”

Memento: “NCWIT National Award for Aspirations in Computing.”

Dulce Jarquin

Zebulon B. Vance High School

College: University of Miami

Parents: Audencio Jarquin Sierra and Ana Pacheco Sierra

Highlight: “My high school highlight was hosting the National Honors Society Scholarship Pageant and also organizing the event as the president of the club.”

Memento: “This picture is the only one I have from my childhood. It was taken two months before immigrating to the USA, specifically Charlotte, my new home.” Left to right: Viri Jarquin (sister), Ana Pacheco-Sierra (mother) and Dulce Jarquin.

Joey Jegier

Providence High School

College: University of Notre Dame

Parents: Steve and Michelle Jegier

Highlight: “Traveling with a crew through Philmont Scout Ranch in N.M., navigating and backpacking through rugged terrain to camps with backcountry activities and enjoying the wilderness.”

Memento: “My track uniform, which I worked passionately for and will be continuing in college.”

Ameena Kapadia

Charlotte Country Day

College: Yale University

Parents: Neil and Sheena Kapadia

Highlight: “My arangetram, or classical Indian dance graduation. I've been practicing for 12 years for performance, and it was meaningful to introduce others to my culture.”

Memento: “My North Carolina Governor’s School lanyard and name tag.”

Sonia Kelly-Manning

Myers Park High School

College: Brown University

Parents: Michael Kelly and Annabel Manning

Highlight: “I love the sense of community and genuine excitement for classmates, especially during senior year, as everyone finds their unique passions and decides on their future college path."

Memento: “This is the only item I have from my early childhood because my apartment was contaminated from 9/11. As my family searched for a home beyond NYC, this memento served as a constant and now it continually shows how trauma can renew senses of joy and appreciation for life.”





Logan Long

Mallard Creek High School

College: East Carolina University

Parents: Lewis and Audrey Long

Highlight: “Varsity Volleyball team-Four year letter-Captain, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Junior Marshall, HOSA, DECA, Rotaract, Young Black Leadership Alliance-Ambassador.”

Memento: “Creating a scaled version of eyeglasses for a seventh grade project sparked my career path.”

Claire McCrea

Hickory High School (Catawba)

College: Johns Hopkins University

Parents: Ellen and Peter McCrea

Highlight: “Spending a summer studying abroad and living with a host family in Seoul, South Korea, on a State Department scholarship.”

Memento: “An engraved ring I made in Seoul; it reminds me of how much I learned while abroad.”

Lindsey Moore

Lake Norman Charter High School

College: Princeton University

Parents: Roger Moore and Julane Moore

Highlight: “Through my internship at Engineering World Health through NCSSM, I created educational materials that will promote and teach STEM skills to students around the world.”

Memento: “A bookmark commemorating my trip to Barbados, the childhood home of my father.”

Joshua Morningstar

Math, Engineering, Technology & Science at Olympic High School

College: UNC Chapel Hill

Parents: Leroy and Jennifer Morningstar

Highlight: “Being the valedictorian of his class, holding leadership positions in national honor society and student council, while also being a varsity baseball player.”

Memento: “This is the first trophy that I earned while playing my favorite sport - baseball.”

Morgan Opela

East Mecklenburg High School

College: Duke University

Parents: H. Kevin Opela and Christine Opela

Highlight: “The highlight of my high school experience was winning my school’s calculus excellence award. It was an affirmation of my passion for math.”

Memento: “My drumsticks symbolize the persistence, practice, dedication and passion it took to be on drumline and be a drum major.”

Gabby Parker

Statesville High School (Iredell)

College: Coastal Carolina University

Parents: Bill Parker (deceased) and Melanie Parker

Highlight: “Remaining in the fourth ranked position of the senior class despite losing my father a week before the school year began.”

Memento: “One of the last gifts from my father - an octopus, which holds a special meaning.”

Katie Ropers

Marvin Ridge High School (Union)

College: Stanford University

Parents: Jeanette and Jeff Ropers

Highlight: “Research internship at Duke to help develop a brain-controlled robotic exoskeleton to bypass paralysis. I’ve been inspired by neuroengineering and its potential to change lives.”

Memento: “Ammonite fossil symbolizes my childhood fascination with Field Museum exhibits, inspiring my curiosity today.”

Julia Short

Stuart W. Cramer High School (Gaston)

College: UNC Chapel Hill

Parents: Michael and Marlo Short

Highlight: “My high school highlight was conducting research concerning sustainable reuse of coal ash and presenting the findings at the local, state, and national level.”

Memento: “Harry Potter book - I’ve read this book over a dozen times and credit the Harry Potter series with sparking my passion for learning and reading from a young age.”

Alex Smith

Piedmont High School (Union)

College: Duke University

Parents: Scott and Kimberly Smith

Highlight: “Watching the sunrise over the Grand Canyon, with my peers on Teens Westward Bound, a competitive travel program across the country, is an unforgettable memory.”

Memento: “My grandmother’s high school class ring from Fairview School, my gift from her and also my elementary school.”

Wilson Spearman

Fort Mill High School (York, S.C.)

College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Parents: Jerry and Liz Spearman

Highlight: “Running through the hallways in neon workout clothes with the other seniors during the senior Jazzercise Day of Spirit Week.”

Memento: “My drone represents my first entrepreneurial undertaking and my future desire to develop innovative products.”

Maria Vazquez Martinez

Jay M. Robinson High School

College: Franklin and Marshall College

Parent: Maria Martinez Loeza

Highlight: “My high school highlight was becoming editor-in-chief of the school newspaper. I didn’t think it would be possible when I joined journalism my freshman year.”

Memento: “I received this award a year after almost repeating third grade, when we moved constantly.”

Lily Zheng

Charlotte Latin School

College: University of Chicago

Parents: Jin Hua Zheng and Fang Dong

Highlight: “I enjoyed the day when all the seniors got to wear their college t-shirts. It was fun to celebrate all the achievements and hard work, culminating in our college decisions.”

Memento: “The Oxford Classical Dictionary - for winning four consecutive gold medals on the National Latin Exam.”