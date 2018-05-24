Charlotte Observer Seniors of the Year 2018

Each school in the Charlotte region nominated a Senior of the Year candidate to be considered for a $1,000 scholarship in the All-Star Scholars program.
An in-house Observer panel selected finalists based on their resumes and essays. Two panels of judges interviewed finalists and chose the scholarship winners.
Ahlina Archibald
Cox Mill High
College:Undecided
Parents: Keith and LaTonya Archibald
Highlight: “In my senior year, I have successfully created and implemented a mobile library into a school without a formal library for my Gold Award project.”
Memento:“Although this St. Kitts compass keychain doesn’t work, it reminds me that I’m loved worldwide.”
Lanitta Berry
Rocky River High School
College: UNC Charlotte
Highlight: “Being junior marshal, co-chair of SAYSO INC. BOD, and first recipient of ACAP scholarship.”
Memento: “This photo album symbolizes all of my everyday hard work, scholastic achievement and community outreach.”
Muskan Bhadauria
Nation Ford High School (York, S.C.)
College: Columbia University or Johns Hopkins University
Parents: Raj and Pramita Bhadauria
Highlight: “I had the opportunity to go to Europe through my school with my two favorite social studies teachers to see historical landmarks and art pieces.”
Memento: “Arts catalogue - I helped create this for an internship, opening the door to my passion for art.”
Jade Carpenter
West Lincoln High School
College: UNC Chapel Hill
Parents: Jimmy and Lisa Carpenter
Highlight: “One of my favorite activities in high school was being a member of the City of Lincolnton Student Advisory Council and volunteering in my community.”
Memento: “This piano belonged to my great-grandmother. It’s significant because I played piano for nine years.”
Bré Anna Clinkscales
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
College: Duke University
Parents: David Clinkscales and Tomeka Clinkscales
Highlight: “Being the valedictorian of my class and serving as the president of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Key Club.”
Memento: “My first published poem - I published it during my sophomore year of high school!”
Dakota Douglas
Porter Ridge High School (Union)
College: Duke University
Parents: Malcolm and Kristi Douglas
Highlight: “Becoming co-president of the Sandbox Youth Council inspired me to become a pediatric oncologist, and gave me a heart for people affected by health disparities.”
Memento: “”This trumpet’s seen seven years of concerts, jazz clinics, competitions and even marched down Disney’s Main Street!”
William Exson
Cannon School (Cabarrus)
College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Parents: Edward and Laurie Exson
Highlight: “Going to a science conference was my highlight. The seminars sparked my interests in engineering and demonstrated how science and technology could improve countless lives.”
Memento: “Receiving the Community Builder Award is a testament for my passion in bringing groups together.”
Talyn Fan
Northwest School of the Arts
College: Emory University
Parents: Michael and Baoding Fan
Highlight: “I was so proud to watch the production of "The Beast of Byronte," a one-act play that I wrote, at my school’s Dionysia play festival.”
Memento: “I made this giant d20 for a geometry project at Piedmont IB Middle School.”
Audrey Frye
Hickory Grove Christian School
College: UNC Chapel Hill
Parents: Mitchell and Bethany Frye
Highlight: “After founding and leading the American Sign Language club at my school, I successfully petitioned my headmaster to offer an ASL course for credit.”
Memento: “Governor’s School - no, it’s not regular school. It’s students teaching each other what it means to be human.”
Jake Gossett
South Mecklenburg High School
College: UNC Chapel Hill
Parents: Jack and Jennifer Gossett
Highlight: “Competing in a local trivia night with my friends against teams twice our age, putting our varied areas of expertise to good use every Thursday.”
Memento: “My grandfather’s army cap - it reminds me of the kind of man I want to be.”
Faith Gowen
Renaissance School of Arts & Technology at Olympic High School
College: Duke University
Parents: James Gowen, Jr. and Andrea Gowen
Highlight: “Winning the National Center for Women in Information Technology National Award for Aspirations in Computing. I'm also a part of several honor societies and serve as a math and reading tutor.”
Memento: “NCWIT National Award for Aspirations in Computing.”
Dulce Jarquin
Zebulon B. Vance High School
College: University of Miami
Parents: Audencio Jarquin Sierra and Ana Pacheco Sierra
Highlight: “My high school highlight was hosting the National Honors Society Scholarship Pageant and also organizing the event as the president of the club.”
Memento: “This picture is the only one I have from my childhood. It was taken two months before immigrating to the USA, specifically Charlotte, my new home.” Left to right: Viri Jarquin (sister), Ana Pacheco-Sierra (mother) and Dulce Jarquin.
Joey Jegier
Providence High School
College: University of Notre Dame
Parents: Steve and Michelle Jegier
Highlight: “Traveling with a crew through Philmont Scout Ranch in N.M., navigating and backpacking through rugged terrain to camps with backcountry activities and enjoying the wilderness.”
Memento: “My track uniform, which I worked passionately for and will be continuing in college.”
Ameena Kapadia
Charlotte Country Day
College: Yale University
Parents: Neil and Sheena Kapadia
Highlight: “My arangetram, or classical Indian dance graduation. I've been practicing for 12 years for performance, and it was meaningful to introduce others to my culture.”
Memento: “My North Carolina Governor’s School lanyard and name tag.”
Sonia Kelly-Manning
Myers Park High School
College: Brown University
Parents: Michael Kelly and Annabel Manning
Highlight: “I love the sense of community and genuine excitement for classmates, especially during senior year, as everyone finds their unique passions and decides on their future college path."
Memento: “This is the only item I have from my early childhood because my apartment was contaminated from 9/11. As my family searched for a home beyond NYC, this memento served as a constant and now it continually shows how trauma can renew senses of joy and appreciation for life.”
Logan Long
Mallard Creek High School
College: East Carolina University
Parents: Lewis and Audrey Long
Highlight: “Varsity Volleyball team-Four year letter-Captain, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Junior Marshall, HOSA, DECA, Rotaract, Young Black Leadership Alliance-Ambassador.”
Memento: “Creating a scaled version of eyeglasses for a seventh grade project sparked my career path.”
Claire McCrea
Hickory High School (Catawba)
College: Johns Hopkins University
Parents: Ellen and Peter McCrea
Highlight: “Spending a summer studying abroad and living with a host family in Seoul, South Korea, on a State Department scholarship.”
Memento: “An engraved ring I made in Seoul; it reminds me of how much I learned while abroad.”
Lindsey Moore
Lake Norman Charter High School
College: Princeton University
Parents: Roger Moore and Julane Moore
Highlight: “Through my internship at Engineering World Health through NCSSM, I created educational materials that will promote and teach STEM skills to students around the world.”
Memento: “A bookmark commemorating my trip to Barbados, the childhood home of my father.”
Joshua Morningstar
Math, Engineering, Technology & Science at Olympic High School
College: UNC Chapel Hill
Parents: Leroy and Jennifer Morningstar
Highlight: “Being the valedictorian of his class, holding leadership positions in national honor society and student council, while also being a varsity baseball player.”
Memento: “This is the first trophy that I earned while playing my favorite sport - baseball.”
Morgan Opela
East Mecklenburg High School
College: Duke University
Parents: H. Kevin Opela and Christine Opela
Highlight: “The highlight of my high school experience was winning my school’s calculus excellence award. It was an affirmation of my passion for math.”
Memento: “My drumsticks symbolize the persistence, practice, dedication and passion it took to be on drumline and be a drum major.”
Gabby Parker
Statesville High School (Iredell)
College: Coastal Carolina University
Parents: Bill Parker (deceased) and Melanie Parker
Highlight: “Remaining in the fourth ranked position of the senior class despite losing my father a week before the school year began.”
Memento: “One of the last gifts from my father - an octopus, which holds a special meaning.”
Katie Ropers
Marvin Ridge High School (Union)
College: Stanford University
Parents: Jeanette and Jeff Ropers
Highlight: “Research internship at Duke to help develop a brain-controlled robotic exoskeleton to bypass paralysis. I’ve been inspired by neuroengineering and its potential to change lives.”
Memento: “Ammonite fossil symbolizes my childhood fascination with Field Museum exhibits, inspiring my curiosity today.”
Julia Short
Stuart W. Cramer High School (Gaston)
College: UNC Chapel Hill
Parents: Michael and Marlo Short
Highlight: “My high school highlight was conducting research concerning sustainable reuse of coal ash and presenting the findings at the local, state, and national level.”
Memento: “Harry Potter book - I’ve read this book over a dozen times and credit the Harry Potter series with sparking my passion for learning and reading from a young age.”
Alex Smith
Piedmont High School (Union)
College: Duke University
Parents: Scott and Kimberly Smith
Highlight: “Watching the sunrise over the Grand Canyon, with my peers on Teens Westward Bound, a competitive travel program across the country, is an unforgettable memory.”
Memento: “My grandmother’s high school class ring from Fairview School, my gift from her and also my elementary school.”
Wilson Spearman
Fort Mill High School (York, S.C.)
College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Parents: Jerry and Liz Spearman
Highlight: “Running through the hallways in neon workout clothes with the other seniors during the senior Jazzercise Day of Spirit Week.”
Memento: “My drone represents my first entrepreneurial undertaking and my future desire to develop innovative products.”
Maria Vazquez Martinez
Jay M. Robinson High School
College: Franklin and Marshall College
Parent: Maria Martinez Loeza
Highlight: “My high school highlight was becoming editor-in-chief of the school newspaper. I didn’t think it would be possible when I joined journalism my freshman year.”
Memento: “I received this award a year after almost repeating third grade, when we moved constantly.”
Lily Zheng
Charlotte Latin School
College: University of Chicago
Parents: Jin Hua Zheng and Fang Dong
Highlight: “I enjoyed the day when all the seniors got to wear their college t-shirts. It was fun to celebrate all the achievements and hard work, culminating in our college decisions.”
Memento: “The Oxford Classical Dictionary - for winning four consecutive gold medals on the National Latin Exam.”
