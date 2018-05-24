Charlotte Observer names All-Star Scholars for 2018

Katie Ropers, a Marvin Ridge High senior bound for Stanford University, helped work on a robotic solution to paralysis as an intern. Ameena Kapadia of Charlotte Country Day enjoys sharing classical Indian dance with others. Bré Anna Clinkscales of Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology published her first poem as a high school sophomore.
They're among the Observer's 10 All-Star Scholars for 2018, each of whom will get a $1,000 scholarship. The program, now in its 62nd year, selects students based on their academic performance, citizenship, community service and extracurricular activities.
Read More
Scholarship winners:
Bré Anna Clinkscales, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
Ameena Kapadia, Charlotte Country Day
Morgan Opela, East Mecklenburg High
Faith Gowen, Renaissance School of Arts & Technology at Olympic High School
Sonia Kelly-Manning, Myers Park High
Lindsey Moore, Lake Norman Charter High
Julia Short, Stuart W. Cramer High School
Katie Ropers, Marvin Ridge High
Wilson Spearman, Fort Mill High School
Muskan Bhadauria, Nation Ford High School
Comments