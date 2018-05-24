Charlotte Observer names All-Star Scholars for 2018

Katie Ropers, a Marvin Ridge High senior bound for Stanford University, helped work on a robotic solution to paralysis as an intern. Ameena Kapadia of Charlotte Country Day enjoys sharing classical Indian dance with others. Bré Anna Clinkscales of Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology published her first poem as a high school sophomore.

They're among the Observer's 10 All-Star Scholars for 2018, each of whom will get a $1,000 scholarship. The program, now in its 62nd year, selects students based on their academic performance, citizenship, community service and extracurricular activities.

"These young people were so accomplished, so poised and sharply focused on what they want to do with their lives," said Sherry Chisenhall, the Observer's executive editor. "They're passionate about causes they support and the mark they want to make on the world.



"One trend was clear — STEM programs are succeeding at educating some extremely bright future engineers."







Each school in the Charlotte region nominated a Senior of the Year candidate and an in-house Observer panel selected finalists based on their resumes and essays. two panels of judges interviewed finalists and chose the scholarship winners.













The Charlotte News began the scholarship tradition in 1956, and the Observer continued it when the News ceased publication in the 1980s.







The scholars will attend some of the nation's most prestigious universities, Kapadia to Yale University, Clinkscales to Duke University, others to Princeton, Brown, UNC Chapel Hill and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.





Scholarship winners:

Bré Anna Clinkscales, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Ameena Kapadia, Charlotte Country Day

Morgan Opela, East Mecklenburg High

Faith Gowen, Renaissance School of Arts & Technology at Olympic High School

Sonia Kelly-Manning, Myers Park High

Lindsey Moore, Lake Norman Charter High

Julia Short, Stuart W. Cramer High School

Katie Ropers, Marvin Ridge High

Wilson Spearman, Fort Mill High School

Muskan Bhadauria, Nation Ford High School