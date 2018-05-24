South Meck principal: Rumors of Friday violence are based on a student hoax

South Mecklenburg High School will have extra security Friday, even though the principal says rumors of violence are based on false information that started as a practical joke.
A message to families from Principal Maureen Furr said the situation started early in the week with a photo sent by air drop and "a brief warning message supposedly found here at school."
"It has escalated in the minds of some into a threat that pertains activity at school (Friday)," the message says. "We have investigated the origins of this communication and those involved in intentionally sharing what we believe is false information. Based on that, we have applied consequences, holding those involved accountable for what apparently began as a practical joke. "
"The rumors persist, however, and are causing concerns among our students. To the very best of our knowledge, the situation is a most ill-advised hoax, and does not represent any sort of threat to the school," Furr's message continues. "School will go on as usual tomorrow although as a precaution I have requested a heightened level of security on campus."
South Meck, which has about 3,100 students, is among North Carolina's largest high schools.
