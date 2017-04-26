Here’s what the new CMS boundary and magnet plan means to each school

The complicated student assignment plan Superintendent Ann Clark rolled out Tuesday night poses lots of big questions for the future of CMS. But for many, the biggest question immediate question is: “What does this mean for my school?”
Here’s a school-by-school guide I’ve culled from Tuesday’s presentation. You’ll need to click that link to find maps of affected neighborhoods.
I’m not sure I’ve got 75 schools, which is the total number of schools Clark says will see change. As anyone who tuned in Tuesday knows, the 65-slide presentation is quite a bit to decipher. Even board members said they found it overwhelming. So if I’ve missed anything, let me know.
Meanwhile, here’s a summary to get you started. Remember there’s a public hearing May 9 before the school board’s vote on May 24, and changes won’t take effect until 2018-19. Rising 11th and 12th graders who are reassigned will be allowed to choose whether to attend their new or old school.
Albemarle Road Elementary: Loses some students to the K-8 school at the Eastland Mall site opening in 2018, which relieves crowding.
Albemarle Road Middle: Loses some students to the K-8 school at the Eastland Mall site opening in 2018, which relieves crowding.
Alexander Middle: Some students from the Croft Elementary zone move to Ridge Road Middle, which means all Alexander students now feed to the same high school. Students from the Winding Springs Elementary zone, now zoned for Ranson Middle, move to Alexander.
Alexander Graham Middle: Students inside the I-277 loop move to Sedgefield Middle, while Sedgefield sends some from the Pinewood Elementary zone. Some students from the Selwyn Elementary zone move to Carmel Middle.
Allenbrook Elementary: Some students move to Westerly Hills, feeding to Wilson Middle and Harding High. The remaining students will feed to Ranson Middle instead of Whitewater.
Ardrey Kell High: Picks up some South Meck students who live in the Endhaven Elementary zone.
Ashley Park: Remains a preK-8 school. The elementary students who live in the Wesley Heights neighborhood move to Bruns Elementary and follow the middle and high school feeds with Bruns.
Beverly Woods Elementary: Picks up some students from Selwyn Elementary.
Billingsville Elementary: Paired with Cotswold Elementary, with students in the combined zone attending Billingsville for K-2 and Cotswold for 3-5. Both will offer an International Baccalaureate magnet program. The pairing improves diversity at both schools and helps fill seats at Billingsville.
Blythe Elementary: Part of the zone moves to Torrence Creek Elementary, relieving crowding. Part of the Winding Springs zone moves to Blythe, which is designed to improve diversity at Blythe.
Bradley Middle: No changes to boundaries, but because of Hough/Hopewell change Bradley’s students will no longer split to two high schools.
Bruns Academy: PreK-8 school becomes an elementary school, with middle school students moving to Ranson Middle. Some elementary students move to a new University Park Elementary zone. A magnet program will be added, with the theme to be determined.
Butler High: Picks up a few East Meck students who live within the town of Matthews.
Byers School: Remains a K-8 school, but loses some students to the new Villa Heights Elementary and Eastway Middle. Adds a countywide health and medical careers magnet, which feeds to Hawthorne High.
Carmel Middle: Picks up some Sedgefield Middle students from the Huntingtowne Farms Elementary zone and some Alexander Graham students from the Selwyn Elementary zone.
Cochrane Collegiate Academy: Picks up some students from the Orr Elementary zone, currently zoned for Eastway Middle.
Community House Middle: Loses some students from the Pineville Elementary zone to Quail Hollow, which relieves crowding.
Cornelius Elementary: Loses a small part of its zone to Washam Elementary, making Cornelius less crowded.
Cotswold Elementary: Paired with Billingsville Elementary, with students in the combined zone attending Billingsville for K-2 and Cotswold for 3-5. Both will offer an International Baccalaureate magnet program. The pairing improves diversity at both schools and relieves crowding at Cotswold.
Crestdale Middle: Picks up a few McClintock Middle students who live within the town of Matthews. A 200-seat arts magnet will be added.
David Cox Elementary: Picks up part of the Nathaniel Alexander zone.
Dilworth Elementary: Paired with Sedgefield Elementary, with the two zones merged. K-2 students attend Sedgefield and 3-5 students Dilworth. Feed is to Sedgefield Middle and Myers Park High.
Druid Hills Academy: Remains a preK-8 school. Some elementary students move to a new University Park Elementary zone and some to Highland Renaissance Elementary and Martin Luther King Middle.
East Mecklenburg High: Loses some students from the Oakhurst Elementary zone to Garinger and a few who live within Matthews town boundaries to Butler.
Eastway Middle: Loses some students to the K-8 school at the Eastland Mall site opening in 2018. Loses some from the Orr Elementary zone to Cochrane Collegiate Academy. Picks up some from Byers School and Martin Luther King Middle. A 100-seat leadership and STEM magnet will be added, and will become the continuation school for Elizabeth Traditional Elementary. All Eastway students will feed to Garinger High, compared with three schools now.
First Ward Arts: Full-magnet elementary school becomes a partial arts magnet, with a new neighborhood zone created from parts of the Ashley Park and Dilworth Elementary zones.
Garinger High: Loses some students to Independence High. Picks up some from the Oakhurst Elementary zone, currently zoned for Myers Park and East Meck high schools. Picks up some from West Charlotte.
Greenway Park Elementary: A few students who live within the Matthews town limit move to Matthews Elementary. A 100-seat arts magnet program will be added, partly to increase diversity.
Harding High: Picks up some students from the Allenbrook Elementary zone, currently zoned for West Charlotte. Loses some from the Huntingtowne Farms zone to South Meck. Adds a 350-seat coding and digital technology magnet.
Highland Renaissance Elementary: Loses some students to the new Villa Heights Elementary, picks up some from Druid Hills Academy.
Hopewell High: Students in the Grand Oak Elementary zone and part of the Torrence Creek Elementary zone move from Hough to Hopewell. Designed to improve diversity at Hopewell.
Hough High: Students in the Grand Oak Elementary zone and part of the Torrence Creek Elementary zone move from Hough to Hopewell. Reduces crowding at Hough.
Independence High: Picks up some Garinger students from areas that are assigned to the new K-8 school at the Eastland Mall site.
Long Creek Elementary: Adds a 220-seat arts magnet.
Lake Wylie Elementary: Picks up some students from Steele Creek Elementary.
Mallard Creek High: Picks up some students from the Nathaniel Alexander Elementary zone, currently zoned for Vance. Designed to improve diversity at Mallard Creek. Some students from the Stoney Creek Elementary zone move to Vance.
Marie G. Davis IB: The K-8 magnet school, which is undergoing changes in 2017-18, would add neighborhood students from a zone created from parts of the Sedgefield elementary and middle school zones. The neighborhood students would also take part in the IB curriculum.
Martin Middle: Picks up STEM magnet program from Morehead STEM. Designed to increase diversity and provide more openings in a popular magnet program. Some students from the Nathaniel Alexander Elementary zone move from Martin to Ridge Road Middle. Martin will send students to two high schools, instead of the current three.
Martin Luther King Middle: Loses some students from the Highland Renaissance zone to Eastway Middle, picks up some from the Druid Hills zone.
Matthews Elementary: Picks up Greenway Park students who live within Matthews town boundaries.
McClintock Middle: Students who live within Matthews town boundaries move to Crestdale Middle.
Morehead STEM Academy: Full-magnet K-8 school becomes a partial magnet elementary school, paired with next-door Nathaniel Alexander Elementary and pulling students from that zone. K-2 students go to Nathaniel Alexander and 3-5 to Morehead. Neighborhood and magnet students all get STEM program.
Myers Park High: Picks up some students from the Ashley Park zone, currently zoned for West Charlotte High. Loses some from the Oakhurst Elementary zone to Garinger and from the Selwyn Elementary zone to South Meck.
Nathaniel Alexander Elementary: Neighborhood school becomes a partial STEM magnet, paired with next-door Morehead. K-2 students go to Nathaniel Alexander and 3-5 to Morehead. Adding magnet students is designed to improve diversity. Part of the zone also moves to David Cox Road Elementary.
New school at Eastland Mall site: K-8 school opening in 2018 will be a partial Spanish language magnet, with a neighborhood zone pulled from parts of the Windsor Park Elementary, Albemarle Road Elementary, Eastway Middle and Albemarle Road Middle zones. The magnet will offer 600 seats.
Northeast Middle: Adds a 220-seat computer science and coding magnet.
Northridge Middle: Adds a 200-seat computer science and coding magnet.
Quail Hollow Middle: Picks up some students from the Pineville Elementary zone who are zoned for Community House Middle, which fills seats and improves diversity at Quail Hollow. Adds a leadership and Paideia magnet.
Ranson Middle: Students from the Winding Springs Elementary zone move to Alexander Middle. Students from Bruns move to Ranson. Ranson students will feed to two high schools, instead of the current four.
Reid Park Academy: PreK-8 school becomes an elementary school, with middle school students moving to Wilson Middle. Part of the zone would shift to the new Renaissance West.
Renaissance West STEAM Academy: Boundaries for the new K-8 school opening in August would be revised to bring in part of the Reid Park zone.
Ridge Road Middle: Picks up students who live in part of the Nathaniel Alexander Elementary zone who currently go to Martin Middle, as well as some students from the Croft Elementary zone who currently go to Alexander Middle.
Sedgefield Elementary: Paired with Dilworth Elementary, with the two zones merged. K-2 students attend Sedgefield and 3-5 students Dilworth. Feed is to Sedgefield Middle and Myers Park High. Some students would move from the current Sedgefield zone to a new Marie G. Davis zone.
Sedgefield Middle: Picks up some students from the Alexander Graham zone inside the I-277 loop and sends some from the Pinewood Elementary zone to Alexander Graham. Loses some to a new Marie G. Davis zone and to Carmel Middle.
Selwyn Elementary: Loses some students to Beverly Woods Elementary, which relieves crowding.
South Mecklenburg High: Picks up some Harding students from the Huntingtowne Farms zone and some Myers Park students from the Selwyn Elementary zone. Sends some from the Endhaven zone to Ardrey Kell High.
Steele Creek Elementary: Some students move to Lake Wylie Elementary to relieve crowding.
Torrence Creek Elementary: Picks up part of the Blythe Elementary zone. Designed to improve diversity at Torrence Creek.
University Park Arts: Full-magnet elementary school becomes a partial arts magnet, with a new neighborhood zone created from parts of the Druid Hills and Bruns zones. Neighborhood students will feed to Ranson Middle and West Charlotte High.
Vance High: Loses some students from the Nathaniel Alexander Elementary zone. Picks up some from the Stoney Creek Elementary zone, currently zoned for Mallard Creek High.
Villa Heights Elementary: The school closed as an elementary in 2011, then served briefly as a charter school before becoming an academy for Garinger High students who are behind on credits. It will reopen as an elementary school, with a zone pulled from the Walter G. Byers and Highland Renaissance zones.
Washam Elementary: Picks up a small part of the Cornelius zone, which is closer to Washam. Middle and high school feeds don’t change.
West Charlotte High: Picks up students from the Oakdale Elementary zone, currently zoned for West Meck. Loses some students from the Ashley Park zone to Myers Park High, some from the Allenbrook zone to Harding, and some from the Byers and Druid Hills zones to Garinger.
West Mecklenburg High: Students from the Oakdale Elementary zone move to West Charlotte High.
Westerly Hills Academy: PreK-8 school becomes an elementary school, with middle school students moving to Wilson Middle. Picks up some elementary students from the Allenbrook zone.
Whitewater Middle: Loses students from the Allenbrook Elementary zone to Wilson and Ranson middle schools. Adds a 360-seat magnet program, theme to be determined.
Windsor Park Elementary: Loses some students to the K-8 school at the Eastland Mall site opening in 2018, which relieves crowding.
Wilson Middle: Closed in 2011, it will reopen with students from the Westerly Hills and Reid Park zones, as well as some from the Allenbrook Elementary zone who are currently zoned for Whitewater Middle. It will include a 400-seat computer science and coding magnet.
Winding Springs Elementary: Some students move to Blythe Elementary, relieving crowding.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
Comments