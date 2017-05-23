CMS leader: Morehead and Dilworth-Sedgefield proposals are still in progress

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders have posted student assignment motions that will be up for a vote Wednesday, and that list is sparking a new round of public questions.
Superintendent Ann Clark had promised to post motions in advance to avoid the confusion that would come if board members voted on revised proposals that no one had seen. But the list posted Tuesday morning has people buzzing because of what’s not on it: Some of the most controversial proposals, including the merger of Dilworth and Sedgefield elementary schools and changes to Morehead STEM Academy.
Elyse Dashew, the board’s vice chair, said Tuesday afternoon that those proposals are still in the works. The items that were posted early are a preliminary version, she said, with staff planning to consolidate items and update them later Tuesday.
All the major components of the plan Clark presented April 25 will be on the agenda, though some may be revised, Dashew said. It still falls to the nine board members to decide whether to approve, amend or postpone each item. Some have said the board needs to allow more time for public discussion and for Clayton Wilcox to take over in July.
“I do not support a delay, but I can’t tell you what will happen at the dais,” Dashew said.
Clark's original plan included 44 numbered proposals for boundary and magnet changes. Wednesday’s agenda included 32 as of midday Tuesday, including three that simply say “hold for additional motion.”
The absence of the Dilworth-Sedgefield merger, which was the subject of community meetings as late as Monday night, has people buzzing. Dilworth advocates were circulating what appeared to be a CMS document dated May 22 that included revisions to Clark’s plan, including moving the Dilworth and Eastover elementary zones from Alexander Graham Middle to Sedgefield Middle. It would also move the Montclaire Elementary zone from Sedgefield Middle and Harding High to Alexander Graham Middle and Myers Park High.
Also absent from the morning version is Clark’s proposal to turn Morehead STEM, a K-8 magnet school, into a magnet/neighborhood school for grades 3-5, with nearby Nathaniel Alexander Elementary and Martin Middle School also becoming partial magnet schools for grades K-2 and 6-8, respectively. That plan drew outcry from many Morehead parents and fierce debate among school board members.
Dashew said the CMS legal team is putting together a new package of motions that will group related changes and include all elements of Clark’s plan.
Ann Doss Helms: 704-358-5033, @anndosshelms
Comments