What would the CMS bond do for your school and neighborhood? Here’s the scoop

More Videos 1:50 CMS bonds: what are they, and what do they mean for parents? Pause 0:27 Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 2:25 Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 1:14 Were promises kept or broken one year after the Scott shooting? 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 4:51 Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil" 0:52 Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:25 When the Panthers played the Patriots in 2013, the game was decided on a bad call Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

CMS bonds: what are they, and what do they mean for parents? On November 7, voters will be asked to weigh in on a $922 million bond package for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This package calls for ten completely new schools, brand new buildings to replace seven aging schools and renovations or expansions at twelve more. It's important for students and teachers who are coping with crowded or outdated schools now. On November 7, voters will be asked to weigh in on a $922 million bond package for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This package calls for ten completely new schools, brand new buildings to replace seven aging schools and renovations or expansions at twelve more. It's important for students and teachers who are coping with crowded or outdated schools now. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

On November 7, voters will be asked to weigh in on a $922 million bond package for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. This package calls for ten completely new schools, brand new buildings to replace seven aging schools and renovations or expansions at twelve more. It's important for students and teachers who are coping with crowded or outdated schools now. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer