20 things you won’t hear said in Charlotte in 2017

Welcome to 2017. It’s a good day to look ahead and ponder the many things you won’t hear in Charlotte this year.
▪ All that construction on I-77 is annoying, but every day we get closer to those fabulous toll lanes.
▪ We’re going to get so much great publicity out of hosting the NBA All-Star game.
▪ Let’s take a ride through South End to admire all the great new architecture.
▪ It’s good to see the governor and the legislature getting along so well.
▪ Can you believe all the new development along the trolley line?
▪ Come quick! There’s a new Morris-Jenkins commercial with Bobby.
▪ What’s the big deal? It’s only a little snow.
▪ What Monroe needs is a better selection of fast-food joints.
▪ This is going to be Cam’s breakout year.
▪ I wish somebody would make a TV show about zombies.
▪ Construction at the airport should be over soon.
▪ What this town needs is a good place to get craft beer.
▪ Hey! Mexico’s paying for the wall.
▪ See how easy it was to undo that HB2 problem?
▪ Let’s go listen to some good music at the Double Door.
▪ Whatever happened to those guys who panhandled at exit ramps?
▪ Things should quiet down in the school system once the new superintendent comes aboard.
▪ We need more hotels uptown to handle the increasing convention business.
▪ Don’t get annoyed. She’ll see the light is green when she finishes her text.
▪ Let’s invite the Arkansas Razorbacks to a shopping spree at Belk’s.
Mark Washburn: 704-358-5007, @WashburnChObs
