Arnold Palmer’s varied ties to Charlotte

Golf legend Arnold Palmer died Sunday in Pittsburgh at the age of 87. Charlotte members of “Arnie’s Army” are undoubtedly aware of his imact on the Queen City -- I was not until I researched this blog post! Take a minute to read below, then enjoy some great photos of “The King” in the Queen City.
A 1989 Observer story stated Palmer “holds wide business interests. Independently and through Palmer Group, he owns or holds interests in Arnold Palmer Cadillac, The Park hotel, the Arnold Palmer Building in the SouthPark area, Thurston Aviation at Charlotte/Douglas International Airport and the Arnold Palmer Center, a business park on Wendover Road.”
And from 1997 when Palmer was diagnosed with prostate cancer: “He has long-held business interests in Charlotte and the Carolinas. After Palmer's popularity helped bring about the existence of the Senior PGA Tour, he helped bring a seniors event to Quail Hollow Country Club, the former site of the PGA Tour's Kemper Open where Palmer owned a home. Charlotte's seniors event is now held at the TPC at Piper Glen, a course Palmer designed.”
Comments