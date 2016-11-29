The Stork, the Stork Drive-In, and Chateaubriand Steak House

For lunch meetings or a special night out in the ‘50s and ‘60s, Charlotteans flocked to The Stork restaurants.
There were three Stork locations: on Independence Boulevard (next to Ovens Auditorium -- the building was home to Valentino’s restaurant for years after), Freedom Village, and Kings Drive near Baldwin. In 1966 the owners opened the Chateaubriand Continental Steak House on Independence, in the Amity Gardens area. If you ate at any of these in “the old days” I think you’ll enjoy the slideshow. And click here for lots more Stork history, courtesy of Pat Richardson’s Charlotte Eats blog!
