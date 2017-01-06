A flurry of snow photos

Discovering area history through photos, stories and ads
Snowplows remove snow at SouthPark in January, 1988.
Davie HinshawCharlotte Observer
Children of the Gregory and Gray families build a snow fort, Parkway Avenue, Feb., 1979.
Tom FranklinThe Charlotte Observer/News
Getting the church steps ready for Sunday... A crew of dedicated church members clears the steps of Dilworth United Methodist Church. January, 1988.
Mark SluderCharlotte Observer
A westward look at uptown Charlotte, 1977.
The Charlotte Observer
Two people pull their sleds past benches filled only with snow as they make their way through Freedom Park. 1987
Davie HinshawCharlotte Observer
“With its days numbered and spring breathing down its neck, winter gave Charlotte a magical reminder its not over yet. Latta Park, shrouded in snow from last night's storm, is a picture of tranquil beauty today.” March, 1978
Don HunterCharlotte Observer/News
“Snow Nurse” outside the nurses residence at Presbyterian Hospital, January, 1965.
James DenningCharlotte Observer/News
Queens Road about a half-mile from East Blvd, January, 1982.
Milton HinnantCharlotte Observer
