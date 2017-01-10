1975: Neighbor kidnaps girl, flees to Virginia

On March 24, 1975 a young East Charlotte girl was abducted by a former neighbor. They drove to Virginia with the abductor drinking liquor along the way.
From a March 26, 1975 Charlotte Observer story:
James Whitlock, a construction worker, picked up Carol Hazelton and her 6-year-old brother, David, between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Monday and drove them to their home on Holbrook Drive, where they live with their parents and three older brothers and sisters.
Police said Whitlock asked the Hazelton children to go with him to his house on Sudbury Road to play with his own two children - a boy and a girl about the same ages as Carol and David, but told them to ask their mother first. The children’s mother, Caroline, agreed to let the two children go with Whitlock, police said, because she knew him when he lived a block away, and the children had played at his house before.
Police said Whitlock then took the children to a McDonald’s restaurant on Milton Road at The Plaza, where he gave David $1 to buy some hamburgers. But when David came out of the restaurant, Whitlock and Carol, a fifth grader at Tryon Hills Elementary School, were gone. David, a first grader at Winterfield Elementary School, was found wandering around McDonald’s by a woman, who flagged down a passing police car. There was a nearly three-hour delay in reporting Carol’s disappearance because David couldn’t remember his address. Finally, David was able to tell them the name of his teacher, and she gave police his address.
Whew! The poor little guy. This bizarre story had a happy ending when Carol was returned home.
March 27, 1975 story:
Carol Hazelton, 10, who was abducted for 26 hours and then reunited with her family in Charlotte, described Wednesday how she cried a lot during a 200-mile car ride to Virginia with her kidnaper and was too afraid to try to escape.
Carole, a freckle-faced girl who likes to play baseball and basketball, described her kidnaper as a man who drank liquor during the ride and who refused to stop to eat because he feared he would get caught.
“I kept on bugging him,” Carol said Thursday, “and he went and called his wife.”
Police said they arrested James Thomas Whitlock, 31, of 3831 Sudbury Road, Charlotte, Tuesday night after Whitlock’s wife, whose name is also Carol, called the FBI. Police found Whitlock outside a restaurant in South Hill, Va., talking on the phone to an unidentified person. ...
Carol’s father, Everett Hazelton, pieced together part of the story as he and reporters gently asked the child questions.
“She said she cried a lot,” said Hazelton. “I asked her why she didn’t try to leave, and she said she was too scared.”
Carol’s mother, Caroline Hazelton, added “She was so far away and didn’t know how to go for help.”
Carol, describing the ride to Virginia, said: “He wanted to take me home, but he knew the cops would get him, and he didn’t want to go to jail right yet. He said he needed his freedom.”
“He poured drinks in a glass and mixed them with Coca-Cola. He wouldn’t stop for eating because he thought he’d get caught.”
Hazelton said that his daughter had been examined by a doctor in South Hill before she was brought home and that she was unharmed.
He said that Carol had told him her abductor had tried to get a room at the Happy Inn Motel in Durham but could not get one because he only wanted to pay for one person. A motel official said he could not confirm Carol’s account.
Whitlock appeared before a federal magistrate in Richmond Wednesday morning and was ordered held on $100,000 bond on a federal kidnaping charge.”
Whitlock pleaded guilty later that year and was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.
