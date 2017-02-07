Tallyho! It’s the Mecklenburg Hounds Club

The Mecklenburg Hounds Club grounds were on Tom Short Road off Providence Road-West. According to news reports the group was active in the 1970s and 1980s, hosting competitions, galas, charity functions and fox hunts. (The Hounds “hunted” for fun -- no foxes were harmed.) Take a look at this 1980 Observer story - then jump over to the slideshow!
Mecklenburg Horse Show Starts Today
Top Riders Featured
April 26, 1980
Horses from at least seven states are competing this weekend in the Mecklenburg Hounds Club’s annual horse show. Competition begins at 8:00 a.m. today and 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the club’s grounds, on Tom Short Road off Providence Road.
There are several dozen classes for jumpers and hunters, and the competition has attracted many top riders from around the Southeast.
The show carries an “A” rating (top rating) with the American Horse Show Association.
Top classes include: open-jumper, amateur-owner hunter, green working hunter, plus three top equitation classes -- the E.J. Haun Memorial class, the American Horse Show Association Hunter Seat class, and the South Carolina Hunter-Jumper Association Governor’s class.
Comments