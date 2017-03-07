Dilworth homes, then and now

In 1987 parts of Charlotte’s first streetcar suburb were designated a historic district of the National Register of Historic Places. You can read the application here. Dilworth underwent a renaissance in the 1970s and 1980s and today is one of the more desirable neighborhoods in town. The slideshow includes Dilworth homes as they looked in the 1980s along with recent photos from the Meckenburg GIS. And click on these links to read about several historic homes featured today: 329 E. Park Avenue , 329 E. Kingston, and 500 E. Kingston. (I hope the links work - the Historic Landmarks Commission site is down as I’m writing this)
