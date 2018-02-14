“’Queen City’s Dawson Crowe,’ an American foxhound owned by Dr. George C. Hull, D.P. Curry and J.E. Riddle of Charlotte was today awarded the ribbon and Sterling Silver Goblet for best American foxhound in the Piedmont Kennel club’s seventh annual exhibition here. The show ends tonight.” April, 1938
1938 Piedmont Kennel Club Dog Show

By Maria David

February 14, 2018 06:40 AM

Hundreds of dogs competed but in the end a “handsome Smooth Fox Terrier dog” from Long Island named Nornay Sadler won the 1938 Piedmont Kennel club dog show grand prize. Other winning breeds: Pointer, English and Irish Setter, Springer Spaniel, Cocker Spaniel, Afghan Hound, Beagle, Dachshund, Foxhound, Collie, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Samoyed, St. Bernard, Airedale, and Bull, Cairn, and Fox Terrier (smooth and wire). Read more about the show here, then enjoy the slideshow at the bottom.

April 21, 1938 - The Charlotte Observer

DOGS ARRIVING FOR SHOW HERE

Piedmont Kennel Club to Sponsor Exhibit at Armory Friday and Saturday

Well pedigreed dogs from a score of States began to arrive in Charlotte yesterday in preparation for the seventh annual dog show of the Piedmont Kennel club Friday and Saturday at the Armory-Auditorium.

It is expected that about 400 dogs will be exhibited. Elaborate silver trophies and many valuable prizes have been offered for the show dogs from the kennels and for local dogs of a score of breeds and several hundred classifications.

Fuller Hendrix is president of the Piedmont Kennel club. Edgar A. Moss of Greensboro will be the show superintendent. The judges will be G.V. Glebe of Bryn Athyn, Pa., F.H. Farwell of Orange, Texas, G. Fred Thomas of Filbert, S.C., and Mrs. Annie Rankin of Charlotte.

The Junior department of the Charlotte Women’s club will be in charge of the sale of tickets to the show.

The junior department will be in charge of a fashion show at 9 o’clock Friday night at the dog show to be known as “Blue Ribbons on Parade.” The show will bring to the women of Charlotte some of the advance summer styles in cottons and other washable materials. The models, all of whom are Charlotte girls, will display some of the most popular numbers which milady will select for her summer wardrobe.

The following young women are among those taking part in the fashion show: Mrs. Thomas Watkins, Mrs. Elizabeth Montgomery, Mrs. W.P. Meeks, Miss Mattie Covington, Miss Hilda Malavere, Miss Sara Anthony, Miss Eleanor Matheson, Miss Vivian Goley, Miss Carolyn Rivers, Miss Alma Richardson, and Miss Nita Mitchell.

