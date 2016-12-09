Oh (Singing) Christmas Tree ...

1964
David Cupp
The Charlotte Observer
“85 singers form this tree -- they'll sing for you on Dec. 16.” 1960s
The Charlotte Observer
“Sunday audience for 'Singing Christmas Tree.” 1965
Philip Morgan
The Charlotte Observer
“Enacting one of the scenes from the Charlotte Choral Society's Singing Christmas Tree is this group, including, from left, Susan Ralston, as the shepherd; Sally Norris, Joseph; and Betty Nelson, Mary. All performances are sold out.” 1965
Philip Morgan
The Charlotte Observer
1963
Michael Mauney
The Charlotte Observer
“Choral Society takes break during rehearsal... guild serves coffee and snacks to revive singers.” 1968
Joe Tyner
The Charlotte Observer
“Participants belt out a song Thursday night at Ovens Auditorium during a performance of the 40th annual 'Singing Christmas Tree.” 1994
Chris Record
The Charlotte Observer
“The citizens of Toyland have sprung to life in this 'Child's Dream of Christmas' section of Charlotte's 'Singing Christmas Tree' performance. The 'Toys' are members of the East Mecklenburg High School drama group and the 'Tree', as always, is the Charlotte Choral Society directed by Mrs. Alice Hulbert Berman.” 1968
Tommy Estridge
The Charlotte Observer
1965
Michael Mauney
The Charlotte Observer
“Making the list ... Miss Gail Thomas writes down the names that the elves will use to check off presents as part of this year's Singing Christmas Tree program.” 1963
David Cupp
The Charlotte Observer
“The Singing Christmas Tree celebrates its 60th anniversary this season at Ovens Auditorium.” 2014
The Charlotte Observer
