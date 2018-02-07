Truck jackknifed on I-485 near I-85 interchange, promising rush hour delays

A semi truck has jack-knifed on Interstate 485 near Exit 30 in northeast Charlotte, promising traffic delays due to onlookers. The accident is not far from the Interstate 85 interchange, officials said.
The wreck was affecting two lanes at 8 a.m. It is unclear whether anyone was injured.
The Charlotte Fire Department first reported the incident at 7:33 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters said there was a leak after fuel seeped from the truck during the wreck, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Update Traffic Advisory; N I485 outter at exit 30; two lanes affected.... pic.twitter.com/TiupowKQPy— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 7, 2018
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
