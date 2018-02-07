A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 485 in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning.
Truck jackknifed on I-485 near I-85 interchange, promising rush hour delays

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

February 07, 2018 08:08 AM

A semi truck has jack-knifed on Interstate 485 near Exit 30 in northeast Charlotte, promising traffic delays due to onlookers. The accident is not far from the Interstate 85 interchange, officials said.

The wreck was affecting two lanes at 8 a.m. It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

The Charlotte Fire Department first reported the incident at 7:33 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said there was a leak after fuel seeped from the truck during the wreck, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

