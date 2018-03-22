I-85 south lane closures causing major backups in Davidson County

Two lanes of Interstate 85 southbound remained closed near Thomasville Thursday afternoon, due to a crash and fire.
The closure was causing long backups for motorists in Davidson County.
State transportation officials are hoping to get the lanes reopened as early as 2 p.m.
In the mean time, motorists can take Exit 103 to NC 109 and to US 64 West until they reached they can reach the interstate again.
Fox8 reported the crash happened Thursday morning, just past the Thomasville exit and blocked all lanes at one point. Fire crews were on the scene to remove a leaking propane tank from the vehicle.
Two men were inside the truck when firefighters noticed the hood on fire, Fox 8 reported. No one was injured.
