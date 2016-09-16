Lottery

September 16, 2016 11:19 PM

SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

Mega Millions

13-21-28-34-40, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Palmetto Cash 5

01-08-33-34-37, Power-Up: 3

(one, eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

6-7-2

(six, seven, two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-4

(nine, eight, four)

Pick 4 Evening

5-9-4-6

(five, nine, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

5-2-4-5

(five, two, four, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

Lottery

