SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
Mega Millions
13-21-28-34-40, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Palmetto Cash 5
01-08-33-34-37, Power-Up: 3
(one, eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Power, Up: three)
Pick 3 Evening
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
Pick 3 Midday
9-8-4
(nine, eight, four)
Pick 4 Evening
5-9-4-6
(five, nine, four, six)
Pick 4 Midday
5-2-4-5
(five, two, four, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
