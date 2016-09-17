Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
05-09-24-30-34
(five, nine, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
September 17, 2016 1:24 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
05-09-24-30-34
(five, nine, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Comments