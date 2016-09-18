NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
17-20-23-33-40
(seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $57,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $15 million
Pick 3 Day
8-3-0
(eight, three, zero)
Pick 3 Evening
6-0-8
(six, zero, eight)
Pick 4 Day
9-8-3-6
(nine, eight, three, six)
Pick 4 Evening
8-6-4-1
(eight, six, four, one)
Powerball
09-19-51-55-62, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 4
(nine, nineteen, fifty-one, fifty-five, sixty-two; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
Comments