Lottery

September 18, 2016 1:14 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

17-20-23-33-40

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $57,000

Lottery

