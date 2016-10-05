Lottery

October 5, 2016 11:09 PM

SC Lottery

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $41 million

Palmetto Cash 5

02-05-09-23-26, Power-Up: 3

(two, five, nine, twenty-three, twenty-six; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-3-3

(eight, three, three)

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-3

(zero, five, three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-6-3-9

(one, six, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-2-6-8

(eight, two, six, eight)

Powerball

08-18-27-29-60, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2

(eight, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, sixty; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)

