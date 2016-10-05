SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $41 million
Palmetto Cash 5
02-05-09-23-26, Power-Up: 3
(two, five, nine, twenty-three, twenty-six; Power, Up: three)
Pick 3 Evening
8-3-3
(eight, three, three)
Pick 3 Midday
0-5-3
(zero, five, three)
Pick 4 Evening
1-6-3-9
(one, six, three, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
8-2-6-8
(eight, two, six, eight)
Powerball
08-18-27-29-60, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
(eight, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, sixty; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)
Comments