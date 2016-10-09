NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
13-21-24-26-37
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $49 million
Pick 3 Day
0-8-9
(zero, eight, nine)
Pick 3 Evening
7-9-5
(seven, nine, five)
Pick 4 Day
2-6-5-6
(two, six, five, six)
Pick 4 Evening
8-8-9-8
(eight, eight, nine, eight)
Powerball
03-54-61-64-68, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(three, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
