NC Lottery

October 9, 2016 1:14 AM

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

13-21-24-26-37

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $49 million

Pick 3 Day

0-8-9

(zero, eight, nine)

Pick 3 Evening

7-9-5

(seven, nine, five)

Pick 4 Day

2-6-5-6

(two, six, five, six)

Pick 4 Evening

8-8-9-8

(eight, eight, nine, eight)

Powerball

03-54-61-64-68, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(three, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

