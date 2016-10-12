Lottery

October 12, 2016 1:14 AM

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

05-10-11-36-40

(five, ten, eleven, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $311,000

Mega Millions

36-39-42-45-48, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $49 million

Pick 3 Day

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Pick 4 Day

1-0-6-1

(one, zero, six, one)

Pick 4 Evening

8-3-1-8

(eight, three, one, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

