NC Lottery

October 15, 2016 1:14 AM

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

04-05-20-31-34

(four, five, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

Mega Millions

07-27-60-64-74, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-four, seventy-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $15 million

Pick 3 Day

9-1-5

(nine, one, five)

Pick 3 Evening

0-7-3

(zero, seven, three)

Pick 4 Day

9-9-6-8

(nine, nine, six, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-1-6-6

(nine, one, six, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

