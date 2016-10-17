Lottery

October 17, 2016 11:09 PM

SC Lottery

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

06-23-31-34-45, Lucky Ball: 4

(six, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-five; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Palmetto Cash 5

07-15-22-31-32, Power-Up: 3

(seven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-6-7

(seven, six, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

Pick 4 Evening

7-8-2-5

(seven, eight, two, five)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-4-7

(four, five, four, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $136 million

