Lottery

October 17, 2016 11:34 PM

NC Lottery

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

13-21-22-33-34

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Lucky For Life

06-23-31-34-45, Lucky Ball: 4

(six, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-five; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Day

1-5-0

(one, five, zero)

Pick 3 Evening

1-5-1

(one, five, one)

Pick 4 Day

4-6-6-4

(four, six, six, four)

Pick 4 Evening

2-6-8-0

(two, six, eight, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $136 million

