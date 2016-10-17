NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
13-21-22-33-34
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Lucky For Life
06-23-31-34-45, Lucky Ball: 4
(six, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-five; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Pick 3 Day
1-5-0
(one, five, zero)
Pick 3 Evening
1-5-1
(one, five, one)
Pick 4 Day
4-6-6-4
(four, six, six, four)
Pick 4 Evening
2-6-8-0
(two, six, eight, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $136 million
