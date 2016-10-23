SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Palmetto Cash 5
04-18-25-26-34, Power-Up: 3
(four, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)
Pick 3 Evening
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
Pick 3 Midday
8-2-2
(eight, two, two)
Pick 4 Evening
9-7-3-4
(nine, seven, three, four)
Pick 4 Midday
2-4-8-1
(two, four, eight, one)
Powerball
01-28-33-55-56, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(one, twenty-eight, thirty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $151 million
