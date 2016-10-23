Lottery

October 23, 2016 12:34 AM

SC Lottery

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Palmetto Cash 5

04-18-25-26-34, Power-Up: 3

(four, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-2

(eight, two, two)

Pick 4 Evening

9-7-3-4

(nine, seven, three, four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-8-1

(two, four, eight, one)

Powerball

01-28-33-55-56, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(one, twenty-eight, thirty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $151 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Here are the winning numbers for the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos