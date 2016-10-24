Lottery

October 24, 2016 11:09 PM

SC Lottery

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

06-23-33-44-45, Lucky Ball: 9

(six, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-five; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Palmetto Cash 5

02-07-13-17-30, Power-Up: 3

(two, seven, thirteen, seventeen, thirty; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

1-4-8

(one, four, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-9

(zero, six, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

0-5-4-3

(zero, five, four, three)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-4-5

(eight, three, four, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $164 million

