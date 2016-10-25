Lottery

October 25, 2016 11:14 PM

SC Lottery

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

08-09-24-49-67, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(eight, nine, twenty-four, forty-nine, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Palmetto Cash 5

01-07-20-33-34, Power-Up: 2

(one, seven, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

5-6-0

(five, six, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-2

(one, nine, two)

Pick 4 Evening

9-3-8-3

(nine, three, eight, three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-8-2

(three, six, eight, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $164 million

