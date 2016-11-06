Lottery

November 6, 2016 12:49 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

21-31-50-51-69, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(twenty-one, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-one, sixty-nine; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $217 million

