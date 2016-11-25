NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
04-28-33-38-41
(four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Mega Millions
44-47-49-69-75, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-five; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
Pick 3 Day
1-4-7
(one, four, seven)
Pick 3 Evening
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
Pick 4 Day
7-6-6-5
(seven, six, six, five)
Pick 4 Evening
1-6-2-7
(one, six, two, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $403 million
Comments