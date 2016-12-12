Lottery

December 12, 2016 11:31 PM

NC Lottery

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

13-15-23-34-41

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-one)

Lucky For Life

06-18-25-44-48, Lucky Ball: 15

(six, eighteen, twenty-five, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $51 million

Pick 3 Day

6-9-4

(six, nine, four)

Pick 3 Evening

0-6-6

(zero, six, six)

Pick 4 Day

8-0-1-0

(eight, zero, one, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-6-0-8

(zero, six, zero, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Here are the winning numbers for the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos