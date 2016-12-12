NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
13-15-23-34-41
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-one)
Lucky For Life
06-18-25-44-48, Lucky Ball: 15
(six, eighteen, twenty-five, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $51 million
Pick 3 Day
6-9-4
(six, nine, four)
Pick 3 Evening
0-6-6
(zero, six, six)
Pick 4 Day
8-0-1-0
(eight, zero, one, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
0-6-0-8
(zero, six, zero, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
