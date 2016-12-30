Lottery

December 30, 2016 11:23 PM

SC Lottery

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

06-21-33-39-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2

(six, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)

Palmetto Cash 5

10-13-14-29-34, Power-Up: 3

(ten, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-7

(four, one, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-2-2-2

(nine, two, two, two)

Pick 4 Midday

9-9-3-9

(nine, nine, three, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Lottery

