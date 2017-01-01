Lottery

January 1, 2017 1:12 AM

NC Lottery

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

10-12-25-26-40

(ten, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Pick 3 Day

0-4-3

(zero, four, three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-6

(eight, seven, six)

Pick 4 Day

9-5-3-6

(nine, five, three, six)

Pick 4 Evening

2-3-9-4

(two, three, nine, four)

Powerball

01-03-28-57-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(one, three, twenty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Lottery

