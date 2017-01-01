Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-03-28-57-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(one, three, twenty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
¶
January 1, 2017 12:48 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-03-28-57-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(one, three, twenty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
¶
Comments