NC Lottery

January 4, 2017 1:12 AM

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

09-18-20-37-40

(nine, eighteen, twenty, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Mega Millions

14-16-23-49-53, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Pick 3 Day

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

Pick 3 Evening

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

Pick 4 Day

9-8-1-7

(nine, eight, one, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-0-2

(six, eight, zero, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

