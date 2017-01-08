NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
04-20-25-33-40
(four, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $365,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
Pick 3 Day
6-6-0
(six, six, zero)
Pick 3 Evening
9-7-7
(nine, seven, seven)
Pick 4 Day
3-7-4-8
(three, seven, four, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
3-6-4-3
(three, six, four, three)
Powerball
03-12-24-37-63, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
