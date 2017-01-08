Lottery

January 8, 2017 1:12 AM

NC Lottery

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

04-20-25-33-40

(four, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $365,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

Pick 3 Day

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

Pick 3 Evening

9-7-7

(nine, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Day

3-7-4-8

(three, seven, four, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

3-6-4-3

(three, six, four, three)

Powerball

03-12-24-37-63, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(three, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Lottery

