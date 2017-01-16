Lottery

January 16, 2017 11:08 PM

SC Lottery

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

05-06-24-25-26, Lucky Ball: 1

(five, six, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Palmetto Cash 5

14-17-18-22-24, Power-Up: 2

(fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-3

(one, three, three)

Pick 3 Midday

1-3-1

(one, three, one)

Pick 4 Evening

0-5-7-0

(zero, five, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-4-5

(five, six, four, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

