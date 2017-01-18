NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
10-27-28-32-37
(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Mega Millions
20-31-54-56-59, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 5
(twenty, thirty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
Pick 3 Day
5-4-9
(five, four, nine)
Pick 3 Evening
5-2-3
(five, two, three)
Pick 4 Day
8-6-0-6
(eight, six, zero, six)
Pick 4 Evening
9-7-8-2
(nine, seven, eight, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
