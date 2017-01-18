Lottery

January 18, 2017 12:48 AM

NC Lottery

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

10-27-28-32-37

(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Mega Millions

20-31-54-56-59, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 5

(twenty, thirty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Pick 3 Day

5-4-9

(five, four, nine)

Pick 3 Evening

5-2-3

(five, two, three)

Pick 4 Day

8-6-0-6

(eight, six, zero, six)

Pick 4 Evening

9-7-8-2

(nine, seven, eight, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

