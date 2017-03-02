Queens Road West blocked Thursday morning by fallen trees in 1900 block

The Wednesday night severe storm left a trail of fallen trees in some of Charlotte’s older neighborhoods, including Myers Park.
Queens Road West blocked off early Thursday due to two trees downed by the Wednesday night storms. All four lanes are closed.
Tree crews arrived about 7 a.m. to begin work on clearing the blocked area, which is in the 1900 block of Queens Road West.
There are reports of multiple downed trees in the area. Duke Energy also reports that about 2,600 sites in the city are without power due to the high winds associated with the storm.
WBTV is reporting a home caught fire in Dilworth shortly after the storms began to pass through the area but officials are unsure if lightning is to blame.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
