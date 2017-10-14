Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 6:18 AM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-07-18-26-31, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(two, seven, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-one; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

