Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

December 23, 2017 07:34 PM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2-1-1
(two, one, one)
Numbers for the largest Powerball jackpot in history -- more than $1.5 billion -- were drawn on the night of January 13, 2016. The winning combination was 4, 8, 19, 27, 34, and Powerball 10. Winning tickets were sold in California, Tennessee and Florida.
