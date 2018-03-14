Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 12:04 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-23-29-35-40

(four, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

06-30-58-60-61, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 5

(six, thirty, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: five)

4-9-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(four, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

4-1-7, Lucky Sum: 12

(four, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)

0-0-4-5, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, zero, four, five; Lucky Sum: nine)

8-6-4-5, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, six, four, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $420 million

