NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
04-23-29-35-40
(four, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Never miss a local story.
06-30-58-60-61, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 5
(six, thirty, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: five)
4-9-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(four, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
4-1-7, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)
0-0-4-5, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, zero, four, five; Lucky Sum: nine)
8-6-4-5, Lucky Sum: 23
(eight, six, four, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $420 million
Comments