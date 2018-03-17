Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 12:42 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-11-13-29-34

(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $144,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

01-13-26-33-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(one, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

4-1-9, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, one, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

3-9-2, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, nine, two; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

3-2-8-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, two, eight, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

7-5-5-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, five, five, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $455 million

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here are the winning numbers for the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot

View More Video