Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 12:11 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:

17-18-23-29-41

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $244,000

Estimated jackpot: $377 million

6-0-0, Lucky Sum: 6

(six, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: six)

7-9-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

5-0-4-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, zero, four, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

7-7-3-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, seven, three, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

