NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
17-18-23-29-41
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $244,000
Never miss a local story.
Estimated jackpot: $377 million
6-0-0, Lucky Sum: 6
(six, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: six)
7-9-4, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)
5-0-4-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, zero, four, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
7-7-3-3, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, seven, three, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments