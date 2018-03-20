Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 12:04 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

09-20-25-27-29

(nine, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $303,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

17-26-31-32-45, Lucky Ball: 14

(seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $377 million

5-5-7, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, five, seven; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

6-4-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, four, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

3-7-4-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, seven, four, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

3-8-6-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(three, eight, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here are the winning numbers for the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot

View More Video