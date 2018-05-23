NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
02-04-15-27-35
(two, four, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $57,000
16-17-21-36-48, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-eight; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
3-2-4, Lucky Sum: 9
(three, two, four; Lucky Sum: nine)
8-7-6, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
5-3-4-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, three, four, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-4-6-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(four, four, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
