Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

May 23, 2018 01:41 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

02-04-15-27-35

(two, four, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $57,000

16-17-21-36-48, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-eight; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

3-2-4, Lucky Sum: 9

(three, two, four; Lucky Sum: nine)

8-7-6, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

5-3-4-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, three, four, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

4-4-6-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(four, four, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

